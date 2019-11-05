Trump Tower in Chicago cuts amenities as profits plummet by 89%
Business is slagging at Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, which is likely a result of political backlash against President Trump, Axios reports.
Business records show that between 2015 and 2018, profits fell 89%, from $16.7 million to $1.8 million, according to Axios. As a result, the establishment is “leaving jobs open, rolling back amenities and purchasing cheaper supplies ” as a means to cut back on costs. In contrast, records show that other hotel establishments in Chicago without the Trump name are financially sound.
The news comes in the wake of reports of numerous Trump properties experiencing financial difficulty since he became president.
As Axios points out, Trump is under increasing scrutiny for violating the emoluments clause by way of his properties, which stand to financially benefit by hosting White House-related events.
Sondland testimony makes a ‘really clear case for impeachment’: Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks
Former Watergate prosecutors Jill Wine-Banks and Cynthia Alksne think that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland is helping make the case for impeaching President Donald Trump.
In an MSNBC panel discussion with host Ali Velshi, Wine-Banks explained that Sondland either had his memories refreshed or he was just being "very careful not to be caught in a perjury trial."
"There’s no question that all the pieces are fitting together," the former Watergate prosecutor explained. "It’s like a puzzle that you’re putting together where everybody has corroborating exactly what we learned from the actual memorandum of the conversation. Something bad happened. There was definitely extortion, and there are a number of crimes we could look at from an impeachment standpoint, all three articles of impeachment against Richard Nixon apply here."
Is Trump attending LSU-Alabama game because he’s ‘desperately searching for a sporting event where his ass won’t get booed”?
"Oh god, he's just going to keep going to sports events until they don't boo him, isn't he?"
President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend a high-profile college football game in the deep red state of Alabama Saturday, a decision that critics are speculating is evidence that the White House is trying to find a public sporting event where the president won't be booed by the crowd.
Trump won’t let the GOP admit he did anything wrong — and that’s why they’re screwed: CNN’s Borger
President Donald Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during his infamous July 25th phone call.
However, damning testimony keeps undercutting the president's defenses, as now European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland has admitted under oath that that he explicitly told Ukraine that its military aid would not be released unless it agreed to launch investigations that would benefit the president politically.