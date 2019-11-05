Trump Tower in Chicago cuts amenities as profits plummet by 89%

Business is slagging at Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, which is likely a result of political backlash against President Trump, Axios reports.

Business records show that between 2015 and 2018, profits fell 89%, from $16.7 million to $1.8 million, according to Axios. As a result, the establishment is “leaving jobs open, rolling back amenities and purchasing cheaper supplies ” as a means to cut back on costs. In contrast, records show that other hotel establishments in Chicago without the Trump name are financially sound.

The news comes in the wake of reports of numerous Trump properties experiencing financial difficulty since he became president.

As Axios points out, Trump is under increasing scrutiny for violating the emoluments clause by way of his properties, which stand to financially benefit by hosting White House-related events.

