Trump trying to fire inspector general is a confession he ‘did something criminal’: Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday explained why President Donald Trump attempting to fire inspector general who validated the White House whistleblower complaint.

“We’re back with breaking news from The New York Times that could have implications for Donald Trump’s impeachment,” Wallace reported. “Donald Trump, based on a new report in The Times has considered firing the inspector general — the one who looked at the whistleblower’s complaint on Donald Trump’s Ukraine conduct and deemed it credible and urgent.”

Wallace read from the new report.

“President Trump has discussed dismissing the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, because Mr. Atkinson reported a whistleblower’s complaint about Mr. Trump’s interactions with Ukraine to Congress after concluding it was credible, according to four people familiar with the discussions,” The Times reported. “Mr. Trump first expressed his dismay about Mr. Atkinson around the time the whistleblower’s complaint became public in September. In recent weeks, he has continued to raise with aides the possibility of firing him, one of the people said.”

“The president has said he does not understand why Mr. Atkinson shared the complaint, which outlined how Mr. Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Mr. Trump’s political rivals at the same time he was withholding military aid from the country,” The Times reported. “He has said he believes Mr. Atkinson, whom he appointed in 2017, has been disloyal, one of the people said.”

“When do Republicans decide that a mob boss for president is not a good luck?” Wallace wondered.

Wallace, who was a top Republican strategist prior to her career in journalism, offered her analysis of The New York Times‘ story.

“I think the other thing it reveals is he knows he was wrong. I think when you see him today saying it was a perfect call, if he was trying to fire the inspector general from the intelligence community, he knows he did something criminal,” Wallace concluded.

