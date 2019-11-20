Trump turns bizarre handwritten notes into all-caps Twitter rage spasm: ‘I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO!’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday wrote down his impeachment inquiry talking points in sharpie marker.
While leaving the White House for a visit to Texas, Trump read his notes to reporters, but refused to take questions.
During the flight, Trump then tweeted out his notes to his 66.9 million Twitter followers.
Trump appears to believe that his statement just now will be “the final word from the pres of the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/gQ7J0pn8Jq
— Sam Stein (@samstein) November 20, 2019
….”I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO! TELL PRESIDENT ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING!” Later, Ambassador Sondland said that I told him, “Good, go tell the truth!” This Witch Hunt must end NOW. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019
‘Emergency neurological symptoms?’ Internet explodes in laughter over Trump’s bizarre ‘I WANT NOTHING’ notes https://t.co/Cu1D2jlBoz
— Raw Story (@RawStory) November 20, 2019