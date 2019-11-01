Trump uses ethnic slur — while bashing New York for the ‘weaponized’ prosecutors investigating him

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York after The New York Times reported he was officially moving to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio,” Trump argued.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, has said he views “Fredo” to be an ethnic slur against the family’s Italian heritage.

“Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving,” he complained.

The president is reportedly under investigation by both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr.

“Too many prople (sic) are leaving our special New York,” Trump argued, despite estimates from his own Census Bureau that the population of the city has increased.

….in New York, and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t “have their backs.” New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved. Too many prople are leaving our special New York. Great leaders would work…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

…..with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019