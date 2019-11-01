Quantcast
Trump uses ethnic slur — while bashing New York for the ‘weaponized’ prosecutors investigating him

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York after The New York Times reported he was officially moving to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio,” Trump argued.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, has said he views “Fredo” to be an ethnic slur against the family’s Italian heritage.

“Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving,” he complained.

The president is reportedly under investigation by both New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr.

“Too many prople (sic) are leaving our special New York,” Trump argued, despite estimates from his own Census Bureau that the population of the city has increased.

Beto O’Rourke is out of the 2020 presidential race

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke has announced that he's leaving the 2020 race for president.

The New York Times reported the announcement Friday, writing it like an obituary highlighting his time as a candidate.

O'Rourke also said that he doesn't intend to run for any other election. But, there is still time for O'Rourke to head back to Texas to pose a serious threat against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who isn't doing well in the state.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O'Rourke tweeted.

Trump blames Democrats for why Republicans senators can’t stand Mick Mulvaney

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Budget director Mick Mulvaney has been acting as the chief of staff to the president for 2019, but according to President Donald Trump, he completely understands why people don't like the former South Carolina Congressman.

The conservative Washington Examiner wrote Friday that Trump won't say how he feels about Mulvaney.

Writers with the Examiner asked Trump in an Oval Office interview if he was happy with the work Mulvaney was doing.

