Trump: ‘We’ve got some lawless people in very high positions — they’re lawless’

President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that there are “lawless people in very high positions” in the U.S. government.

While speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Trump spoke about appointing federal judges to fight the so-called “lawless” unnamed officials.

“So important,” he insisted “We’ve got some lawless people in very high positions. They are lawless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who has been accused of being a “lawless” president, did not reveal which officials he believes are lawless.

Watch the video clip below from C-SPAN.