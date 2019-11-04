Trump whines about impeachment as he celebrates the Washington Nationals’ World Series win
One of the core charges at the heart of the Ukraine scandal that has led to impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives is that President Donald Trump is incapable of separating the national interest from his personal interests.
And when Trump hosted the Washington Nationals at the White House on Monday to celebrate their recent World Series victory, this inability of his was on full display in a much more trivial way. Despite the fact that the event was meant to celebrate the players and not actually focus on the president or politics, Trump couldn’t help interjecting his complaints about impeachment into his remarks.
“America fell in love with Nats baseball, they just fell in love with Nats baseball,” he said. “That’s all they wanted to talk about. That and impeachment. I like Nats baseball much more.”
Trump also threw out a slight jab at the media, another of his obsessions.
The remark about impeachment seemed to please the audience, who cheered in response. But in addition to demonstrating Trump’s self-obsession, it also revealed a key political weakness. Even when an event is supposed to be non-partisan and focused on uncontroversial American values like success in sports, he always fails to invoke the unifying point of the events. Instead, his relentless egotism makes everything he touches irrevocably partisan.
NYT reporter explains why Democrats are failing by not hitting Trump on his broken promises
Finding new ways to blast President Donald Trump is likely the best way that Democratic candidates are scoring campaign cash, but it won't translate to votes, one New York Times columnist explained on MSNBC Monday.
David Leonhardt explained that while Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign tried to focus on policy issues, the media was so glued to the personality of Donald Trump. Indeed, Trump fueled this kind of campaign, where he would intentionally say or do horrific or crazy things that would turn attention away from issues and focus on his personality again.
"I did not think that was an unreasonable strategy at the time, because he is not like any nominee or any other president, and most Americans are uncomfortable with that," said Leonhardt in an MSNBC interview with Katy Tur. "When [Democrats] succeeded in 2017 and kept him from repealing the Obamacare, and they succeeded in 2018 when they won the big wins in the midterms, and both of them were treating him like a normal politician, and 'hey, he promised that he would fix the country and make it work for ordinary people, and he is failing to live up to that promise.' That is a much more effective message for them than, 'look at how he is beyond the pale.'"
Trump ally squirms when Al Jazeera host corners him on president’s lies about impeachment witnesses
Chris Ruddy, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, squirmed uncomfortably recently when Al Jazeera's Mehdi Hassan confronted him with President Donald Trump's multiple lies about witnesses at impeachment hearings.
Hassan started off his interview by asking Ruddy if he had any evidence to back up the president's claims that the administration officials testifying against him are "Never Trumpers," including ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
"I do not know what the president knows about those individuals," Ruddy replied. "But what I know and what I've read about them are, they are exemplary public officials who have dedicated their life to the service of America."