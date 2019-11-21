Trump White House shamelessly uses Fiona Hill’s testimony to paint Democrats as Russian puppets

Even though former Trump National Security Council official Fiona Hill angrily denounced President Donald Trump and his allies for spreading Russian conspiracy theories during her impeachment inquiry testimony, the Trump White House is trying to turn her statements against House Democrats.

During her testimony, Hill said that Russia’s actions during the 2016 presidential election are still being felt to this day, and they’ve all been negative for the United States.

“Our nation is being torn apart,” she said. “Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined… The Russian government’s goal is to weaken our country — to diminish America’s global role and to neutralize a perceived U.S. threat to Russian interests.”

She then asked lawmakers at the hearing to “please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”

Even though Hill was talking about the fictitious narrative being pressed by the president about Ukraine hacking the Democratic National Committee, the White House nonetheless interpreted her remarks as a criticism of Democrats who have been trying to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Schiff and congressional Democrats are playing right into Russia’s hands,” the White House said, in a statement posted by AP reporter Zeke Miller. “Fiona Hill warned today that it is Russia’s goal to delegitimize the President of the United States.”

