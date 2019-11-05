Trump won’t let the GOP admit he did anything wrong — and that’s why they’re screwed: CNN’s Borger
President Donald Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during his infamous July 25th phone call.
However, damning testimony keeps undercutting the president’s defenses, as now European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland has admitted under oath that that he explicitly told Ukraine that its military aid would not be released unless it agreed to launch investigations that would benefit the president politically.
Despite all this, the president continues to insist that his interactions with Ukraine have been “perfect” — and CNN’s Gloria Borger said on Tuesday that it’s creating a real dilemma for Republicans, whose preferred defense for the president is that he acted inappropriately but does not deserve to be removed from office.
“So you have Republicans who are looking for a way to defend the president, and the president saying, ‘You can’t use that defense, because I don’t agree with it,'” she explained. “‘Defend me on what was said in that phone call, where I asked about Joe Biden.’ And there are lots of Republicans who are not willing to do that.”
CNN
Sondland’s bombshell testimony outlines ‘the clear definition of bribery’: Ex-Defense Secretary Panetta
Leon Panetta, who served as Secretary of Defense under former President Barack Obama, said on Tuesday that the actions described by Trump European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland were clearly impeachable offenses.
Shortly after CNN's Manu Raju read excerpts from Sondland's congressional testimony -- in which he agreed it was "fair" to say that a face-to-face meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was conditioned upon agreeing to investigate the company formerly employed the son of former Vice President Joe Biden -- Panetta tore into the Trump White House for extorting a foreign government.
CNN
Ex-Watergate prosecutor demolishes conservative lawyer’s attacks on impeachment: ‘This is not a thin case!’
Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman on Tuesday demolished former Whitewater attorney Robert Ray after he tried to argue that the impeachment case against President Donald Trump was "thin."
Akerman began by laying out how the Constitution explicitly says that impeachment was designed for actions such as the president's efforts to extort Ukraine into investigating his political opponents.
"The Constitution provides for bribery as an act... for impeachment," he said. "We clearly have bribery here, we have a quid pro quo, we have a corrupt intent... the improper purpose here was using the levers of government, the $400 million appropriated by Congress, in order to get the Ukrainian government to assist Trump in his reelection campaign by investigating the Bidens!"
CNN
CNN’s Mike Rogers shreds Rand Paul for ‘outrageous’ call to expose whistleblower’s identity
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday evening called upon the media to print the name of the anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who previously served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, hammered Paul during a Tuesday CNN appearance in which he reiterated his support for keeping the identity of the whistleblower a secret.
"It is outrageous for these -- any member of the Senate or the House to talk about unmasking a whistleblower," he said. "I think it's absolutely outrageous."
Rogers did say that he thought that Republicans should be able to hear the whistleblower testify in some form, but he also said that there is no way their identity should be made public.