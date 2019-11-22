Trump wooed Republican legislators to back him during impeachment — by watching ‘Joker’: report

President Donald Trump has been seeking to shore up Republican support during the impeachment process.

On Friday, The New York Times reported on one particular tactic the White House has deployed.

“To ensure support as the impeachment process plays out and in all likelihood is followed by a Senate trial, Mr. Trump and his aides have spent weeks meeting or speaking individually with congressional Republicans, at times hosting them at Camp David. At one White House visit recently, he hosted them for a screening of the movie ‘Joker,'” The Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, is a psychological thriller showing the transformation of a failed comedian into a supervillain.