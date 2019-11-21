Trump yells at Navy for punishing SEAL accused by his fellow soliders of war crimes

President Donald Trump on Thursday yelled at U.S. Navy brass after reports emerged that they may strip Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher of his status as a Navy SEAL.

“The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” the president wrote on Twitter. “This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”

As NPR reports, Gallagher earlier this year “was acquitted of war crimes earlier this year, except for posing with the body of a dead prisoner” for which “he was sentenced to four months of confinement.”

Despite this, Gallagher was notified this week that a review board was being convened to determine whether he should have his status as a SEAL revoked, and a letter sent to Gallagher said that he “displayed a gross lack of professional or personal judgment, lack of moral or ethical behavior, and/or conduct inconsistent with the SEAL ethos.”