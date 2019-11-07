Trump’s CIA chief visits Saudi Arabia — after the kingdom was busted spying on US Twitter users
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency’s director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the United States with spying on Twitter users critical of the royal family.
The king and Gina Haspel “discussed a number of topics of mutual interest”, the official Saudi Press Agency said, without offering details.
The meeting in Riyadh was attended by a number of Saudi officials including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and intelligence chief Khalid al-Humaidan.
Haspel’s visit comes after a US court on Wednesday charged three people, including two Saudis, with spying on Twitter users critical of the kingdom’s royal family.
A senior Saudi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the kingdom had not yet looked at the criminal complaint.
“But what I can tell you is that we expect all our citizens to abide by the laws of the countries in which they live,” the official told reporters in Washington.
The trio — including two former Twitter employees — allegedly worked to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of someone prosecutors designated “Royal Family Member-1”.
The Washington Post reported the latter to be Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.
Ties between firm allies Washington and Riyadh have been strained over the brutal murder last year of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
A critic of Prince Mohammed, Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.
The CIA has reportedly concluded that the prince himself was closely linked to the murder, a charge vigorously denied by Riyadh.
The Saudi official said that President Donald Trump’s administration was aware that “Saudi Arabia is taking steps to deal with this issue”.
“I think people are recognising that a trial is underway, recognising that it was a mistake that should not have happened,” he said of Khashoggi’s killing.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Michael Bloomberg is running for president in Alabama
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is filing for president in Alabama, according to the New York Times.
Bloomberg has threatened to step into the primary in absence of a viable moderate alternative to left-leaning Democratic candidates. Former Vice President Joe Biden was seen to be that person, but after a series of campaign blunders, Bloomberg indicated he was rethinking getting involved.
The filing deadline for Alabama was the next state that was coming to a close quickly, the next state in the list is Arkansas, so if Bloomberg files there as well, it's a sign he's officially running nationwide.
Utah Republican bashes questions about Trump’s Ukraine scandal as ‘illegitimate’
Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT) doesn't think it's acceptable for anyone to ask him about the issues surrounding President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
Caught walking in the Capitol Hill hallways, Bishop was asked if it was acceptable for a president to pressure a foreign government to interfere in American elections.
"Give me a legitimate question with legitimate words," Bishop shot back before walking off.
It's unclear what words he considers illegitimate "foreign government" or "interfere."
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) tried another tactic this week, completely denying that Trump even asked Ukraine for the "favor" quoted in his call summary posted by the White House.
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone in serious trouble as prosecutors play jury audio of him allegedly lying to Congress
On Thursday, one of the final loose ends from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation inched closer to being tied up as the criminal trial of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone continued.
According to Dan Friedman of Mother Jones, prosecutors showed particularly damning evidence in the latest day of the trial: audio clips of Stone allegedly lying to Congress.
Among the tapes were Stone telling Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) he only communicated with his intermediary with WikiLeaks "Over the phone," and told Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that "He's not an email guy."