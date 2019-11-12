Trump’s claim on halting Ukraine aid contradicted by Pentagon official Laura Cooper
According to a new report from The Daily Beast, after the Pentagon’s June announcement that it would give Ukraine $250 million in aid, Defense Department officials received a list of questions, seemingly originating from President Trump, seeking information about the aid.
“We got a question from my chain of command forwarded down from the chief of staff, I believe, from the Department of Defense, asking for a follow-up on a meeting with the President,” top Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified on Capitol Hill last month. “The way the email was phrased, it said follow-up from POTUS meeting, so follow-up from a meeting with the President. So, you know, I’m thinking that the questions were probably questions from the President. That’s how I interpreted that subject line.”
Cooper also undermined Trump’s defense against impeachment. As NBC News reported:
Top Republicans, including Trump himself, have said there couldn’t have been a quid pro quo because, they claim, the Ukrainians were not aware that military aid was being withheld in the first place.
However, Cooper testified that she had concluded from conversations she’d had with Kurt Volker, the then-U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Taylor, that that couldn’t possibly be true.
“I knew from my Kurt Volker conversation and also from sort of the alarm bells that were coming from Ambassador Taylor and his team that there were Ukrainians who knew about this,” she said, according to the transcript.
BUSTED: CNN reporter tracks down 10 times Trump met with Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen
President Donald Trump claims that he doesn't know Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last month and charged with campaign finance fraud.
However, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski on Tuesday revealed that he and his team discovered that Trump has met personally with one of both of the men on at least ten separate occasions.
During an appearance on Kate Bolduan's show, Kaczynski broke down all the times that the president has had documented meetings with two men whom he has claimed to know nothing about.
The earliest documented interaction came in 2014, when Parnas was photographed with Trump during an event at his golf club in Doral, Florida. The most recent interaction came less than a year ago at a White House Hanukkah party in which the two men posted for a photo that featured Trump, Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence.
Roger Stone sought direct line to Jared Kushner to coordinate Wikileaks dumps
According to testimony from former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, Roger Stone told him that Wikileaks had plans to release damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the height of the 2016 presidential campaign. As POLITICO points out, Gates' testimony at Stone's trial reveals that the Trump campaign was offered help from Wikileaks earlier than previously thought.
Gates says Stone passed him the info two months before Donald Trump was given the GOP nomination.
‘It makes my life harder!’ The View’s Meghan McCain blows a gasket over never-Trump conservatives
"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar clashed loudly over never-Trump conservatives in a surprisingly heated exchange.
Behar recommended a column by the Washington Post's Max Boot, who wondered whether the U.S. could survive a second term from President Donald Trump -- and McCain interrupted to grumble.
"Oh, for god's sake, that guy?" McCain said.
Behar tried to get back on topic, saying that Boot had been a conservative but left the Republican Party over Trump, but McCain objected.