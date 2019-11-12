Trump’s claim on halting Ukraine aid contradicted by Pentagon official Laura Cooper

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, after the Pentagon’s June announcement that it would give Ukraine $250 million in aid, Defense Department officials received a list of questions, seemingly originating from President Trump, seeking information about the aid.

“We got a question from my chain of command forwarded down from the chief of staff, I believe, from the Department of Defense, asking for a follow-up on a meeting with the President,” top Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified on Capitol Hill last month. “The way the email was phrased, it said follow-up from POTUS meeting, so follow-up from a meeting with the President. So, you know, I’m thinking that the questions were probably questions from the President. That’s how I interpreted that subject line.”

Cooper also undermined Trump’s defense against impeachment. As NBC News reported: