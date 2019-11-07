Trump’s conspiracy to ‘undermine the electoral system’ is ‘the definition of a high crime’: Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Watergate veteran reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump for the Ukraine scandal during a discussion about the testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent to House impeachment investigators.

“Carl, the president, quote, ‘wanted nothing less than [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky to go to microphone and basically say, investigations, Biden and Clinton,” said Cooper. “That’s what George Kent testified to. That’s pretty clear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not only clear, what this is about is a conspiracy driven by the president of the United States with his lawyer to undermine the American electoral system through the intervention of a foreign power in our elections. It is the definition of a high crime,” said Bernstein. “This is — it’s exactly the same thing that Nixon was impeached for, and was one of the articles of impeachment, trying to undermine the electoral process through sabotage and political espionage. We’ve got it all over again, except in this incidence, it may be a lot worse because of the interest of a foreign power.”

Watch below: