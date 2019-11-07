Trump’s conspiracy to ‘undermine the electoral system’ is ‘the definition of a high crime’: Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Watergate veteran reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump for the Ukraine scandal during a discussion about the testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent to House impeachment investigators.
“Carl, the president, quote, ‘wanted nothing less than [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky to go to microphone and basically say, investigations, Biden and Clinton,” said Cooper. “That’s what George Kent testified to. That’s pretty clear.”
“It’s not only clear, what this is about is a conspiracy driven by the president of the United States with his lawyer to undermine the American electoral system through the intervention of a foreign power in our elections. It is the definition of a high crime,” said Bernstein. “This is — it’s exactly the same thing that Nixon was impeached for, and was one of the articles of impeachment, trying to undermine the electoral process through sabotage and political espionage. We’ve got it all over again, except in this incidence, it may be a lot worse because of the interest of a foreign power.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump’s conspiracy to ‘undermine the electoral system’ is ‘the definition of a high crime’: Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Watergate veteran reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump for the Ukraine scandal during a discussion about the testimony of Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent to House impeachment investigators.
"Carl, the president, quote, 'wanted nothing less than [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky to go to microphone and basically say, investigations, Biden and Clinton," said Cooper. "That's what George Kent testified to. That's pretty clear."
"It's not only clear, what this is about is a conspiracy driven by the president of the United States with his lawyer to undermine the American electoral system through the intervention of a foreign power in our elections. It is the definition of a high crime," said Bernstein. "This is — it's exactly the same thing that Nixon was impeached for, and was one of the articles of impeachment, trying to undermine the electoral process through sabotage and political espionage. We've got it all over again, except in this incidence, it may be a lot worse because of the interest of a foreign power."
CNN
Even Trump’s own appointees know he ‘crossed the line’ in Ukraine: Ex-prosecutor
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former federal prosecutor and political analyst Elliot Williams noted how, even though President Donald Trump demands loyalty from his subordinates, even his administration's political appointees are choosing to follow proper legal standards rather than shield the president.
"Elliot, one White House official called Williams, Jennifer Williams, who testified today, quote, 'the most professional person in the building,'" said anchor Erin Burnett. "She's an employee. For all practical purposes, she's risen to being detailed to the vice president. She's now risking her job and entire career, everything in defying the White House wishes to testify today."
CNN
CNN breaks down the self-dealing scandal that forced Trump to pay $2 million settlement to New York
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Athena Jones walked through the events that led to President Donald Trump agreeing to a $2 million settlement with the state of New York.
"President Trump settled this lawsuit after vowing not to do so," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "So what happened? What's the latest?"
"We know he's being forced to pay $2 million in damages," said Jones. "And it's a pretty unusual position for the president to find himself in. You don't have that every day, a sitting president forced to pay damages in a suit like this. This is a civil lawsuit that was brought by the attorney general of the state of New York in June 2018 accusing Trump and three of his adult children, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka of a pattern of consistent illegal conduct. We're talking self-dealing, abusing the charity's nonprofit status, violating state laws and campaign finance law."