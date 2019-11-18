Trump’s European golf courses lost over $20 million last year

For the fifth straight year in a row, Donald Trump’s Ireland golf course, Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg, reported a loss of $1.7 million in 2018. According to a report from The Washington Post, filings made public by the Irish government this Monday “underscored that the Trump Organization has yet to find a profitable formula at its European golf courses,” despite large sums of money going into the properties.

Although all of Trump golf courses in Europe saw revenue rise, there was no overall profit. As the Post points out, losses last year for the properties totaled more than $20 million. However, Trump’s course in Doonbeg, Ireland, saw a slight improvement, posting an operating profit of over $3,300, contrasted with an operating loss of nearly $400,000 in 2017. Additionally, the 2018 loss was an improvement over the previous year, which saw losses of $2.1 million.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.