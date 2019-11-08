Trump’s lawyers will appeal to Supreme Court to block the subpoena from the Manhattan DA for taxes: report

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are filing an appeal to the Supreme Court to try and block the subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney seeking his tax records for state investigations.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the Trump lawyer team told the judge in the case they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Lawyers representing Trump and District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a joint letter Friday that they will file legal papers with the Supreme Court by Nov. 25, setting up the possibility of a quick resolution of the case,” Bloomberg reported.