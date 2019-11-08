Trump’s lawyers will appeal to Supreme Court to block the subpoena from the Manhattan DA for taxes: report
President Donald Trump’s lawyers are filing an appeal to the Supreme Court to try and block the subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney seeking his tax records for state investigations.
Bloomberg reported Friday that the Trump lawyer team told the judge in the case they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court.
“Lawyers representing Trump and District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a joint letter Friday that they will file legal papers with the Supreme Court by Nov. 25, setting up the possibility of a quick resolution of the case,” Bloomberg reported.
Seth Meyers destroys Lindsey Graham: ‘Not good when your defense is also a confession’
Published4 mins ago
onNovember 8, 2019
ByBob Brigham
The host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a ridiculous defense of President Donald Trump.
The host played a clip of the South Carolina Republican attempting to defend Trump.
"What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward the Ukraine, it was incoherent," Graham argued. "It depends on who you talk to."
"They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo," he claimed.
Meyers thought the clip was hilarious.
"So they can't be criminals because they're stupid?" he asked.
"It is not good when your defense is also a confession," Meyers explained. "No version of that is good."
Trump’s shameless disinformation puts Democrats in a bind — and could trigger the unraveling of civil society
Published40 mins ago
onNovember 8, 2019
As 2020 nears, disinformation—intentionally false political propaganda—is increasing and getting nastier. Central to this disturbing trend is President Trump, whose re-election campaign and allies revel in mixing selected truths, half-truths, knowing distortions and outright lies, especially with messaging sent and seen online.
Trump’s rants about impeachment, Ukraine, the Bidens, Nancy Pelosi, the media, and any opponent abound: On Twitter, in statements to the press, at rallies, he sets the angry tone. His White House staff, right-wing media, 2020 campaign and surrogates embellish his cues. Hovering above this cultivated chaos is a larger goal, propaganda experts say, to create an omnipresent information operation driving news narratives.
John Dean: Recent testimony released puts Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘directly at risk’
Published1 hour ago
onNovember 8, 2019
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is in trouble, according to former Nixon lawyer John Dean.
According to the former White House counsel, the two transcripts released Friday from national security official Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman detail Mulvaney's involvement in the extortion scandal involving Ukraine.
"It puts him directly at risk. It puts him right in the middle of this whole scheme," said Dean. "We don't have enough of the details to know which side of that quid pro quo, whether it's bribery or extortion or possibly both, but that is one of the crimes that is defined in the Constitution as being impeachable. And it looks like a conspiracy to undertake this activity. It involved the president, it involved Mulvaney, it involved Sondland, who's been very light on his testimony, and very fuzzy with his memory when there are others whose memory is very clear about what happened."