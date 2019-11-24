Trump’s lies about Ukraine scandal is on a whole new scale: Trump biographer

One of President Donald Trump’s biographers, Michael D’Antonio, credited the Republican with taking politicians’ lies to a whole new level.

In a CNN special by Jake Tapper, called “All the President’s Lies,” D’Antonio explained that when it comes to the Ukraine scandal and conspiracy theories around it, “we’re seeing lying at a scale that is somewhat new and is very complex.”

His example was about Trump’s decision to blame Ukraine for the 2016 Russian hack of the political parties.

“He looks for hints from others. ‘Oh, Ukraine was to blame for interfering in the 2016 election, not Russia.’ This is all crazy talk. And all of it is a lie,” said D’Antonio.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley agreed, “there is no president that as if it was a form of breathing.”

He compared Trump to former President Richard Nixon, who he said truly believed he was doing what was right for the country. By contrast, Trump acts in his own personal interest.

Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said that in the process of attacking Vice President Joe Biden, he might have destroyed Biden’s reputation, but he did so at the expense of his own job.

“He weaponized himself to damage Joe Biden, and you know what? He may have been successful in that, while at the same time blowing up his own presidency,” Dent said.

Watch the full video of the segment below: