Trump’s lies about Ukraine scandal is on a whole new scale: Trump biographer
One of President Donald Trump’s biographers, Michael D’Antonio, credited the Republican with taking politicians’ lies to a whole new level.
In a CNN special by Jake Tapper, called “All the President’s Lies,” D’Antonio explained that when it comes to the Ukraine scandal and conspiracy theories around it, “we’re seeing lying at a scale that is somewhat new and is very complex.”
His example was about Trump’s decision to blame Ukraine for the 2016 Russian hack of the political parties.
“He looks for hints from others. ‘Oh, Ukraine was to blame for interfering in the 2016 election, not Russia.’ This is all crazy talk. And all of it is a lie,” said D’Antonio.
Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley agreed, “there is no president that as if it was a form of breathing.”
He compared Trump to former President Richard Nixon, who he said truly believed he was doing what was right for the country. By contrast, Trump acts in his own personal interest.
Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said that in the process of attacking Vice President Joe Biden, he might have destroyed Biden’s reputation, but he did so at the expense of his own job.
“He weaponized himself to damage Joe Biden, and you know what? He may have been successful in that, while at the same time blowing up his own presidency,” Dent said.
'We've already seen the smoking gun': John Dean says GOP is 'denying reality'
Math itself is now in question, said former White House counsel John Deal in an interview with CNN. The GOP is so intent on lying for President Donald Trump that Dean explained it reached a level of absurdity.
"Ana, in the current Republican Party, two plus two does not equal four," Dean told CNN host Ana Cabrera. "It doesn't equal anything. I'm not even sure they can do the math anymore. It's pretty striking the way they analyze problems and jump onto conspiracy theories that have no basis in fact. They'll get three plus six equaling (sic) four. To me, it's just denying reality and that's what they choose to do."
'They knew it was wrong': Former federal prosecutor explains key Republican argument just went down in flames
While the White House was desperately searching for justification of their Ukraine bribery scheme, lawyers were telling them that it was illegal and not the normal course of business.
It's a defense the GOP has attempted to use throughout the impeachment inquiry hearings, but according to a federal prosecutor on CNN, Republicans and the White House were being told otherwise. CNN host Martin Savage asked if these documents show that the Republicans were all trying to hide something.
Former prosecutor Lis Wiehl agreed, saying it could ultimately be "extremely damaging" for the Republican defense of the president.
Adam Schiff slaps aside CNN's Tapper complaint that impeachment is partisan and puts it on the GOP
Towards the end of a very long interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) easily dismissed concerns by the State of the Union host that the impeachment proceedings have all the appearances of being a partisan exercise -- with the Intelligence Committee chairman turning the charge back on Republicans.
"Ultimately if only Democrats vote to impeach the president -- president trump and republicans and maybe a couple of democrats do not vote to impeach him, vote against that, doesn't that suggest that this is a partisan impeachment? won't that hurt the credibility of the impeachment that only democrats vote to support?" Tapper asked.