Trump’s own investigators couldn’t find any deep-state conspiracy in Russia probe

President Donald Trump and his Justice Department appointed their own investigator and prosecutor to look into Robert Mueller’s team as well as the FBI agents that dealt with the early days of the Russia investigation. Not surprisingly, after extensive international travel, interviews with high-level foreign officials and a desperate need to verify a conspiracy, nothing could be found.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times revealed the Trump humiliation Friday, saying that the final report will “debunk a series of conspiracy theories and insinuations about the F.B.I. that Mr. Trump and his allies have put forward over the past two years, the people said, though they cautioned that the report is not complete. The New York Times has not reviewed the draft, which could contain other significant findings.”

The report comes out at the same time the president is pushing another right-wing conspiracy theory that the DNC server hacked by the Russians was somehow relocated to the Ukraine.

The findings are slated to be released after Thanksgiving, on Dec. 9 and are expected to shame careless tactics used by the FBI case agents in New York, but it will exonerate them from having done anything illegal. It also fully exonerates former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Read the full report from The New York Times.