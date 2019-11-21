Trump’s personal interests have directly undermined national security and election integrity: CNN correspondent
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” correspondent Jim Sciutto broke down a key takeaway from the impeachment hearings.
“We are one year away — less than a year away from the next election, three years after Russia, with consequence, interfered, meddled in the 2016 election,” said Sciutto. “One thing is clear from everybody who testified, the president of the United States never expressed any interest in defending the U.S. against that kind of interference. What he did, he was interested in a whole lot of other stuff that undermines that goal of defending U.S. elections from Russian interference, one of which Fiona Hill highlighted there, presenting an alternate explanation, a false one it was Ukraine that somehow hacked the DNC server, not Russia.”
“So [it’s] clear from the testimony that this is not a priority for the president, protecting the election,” continued Sciutto. “But also clear that he was moving the machinery of government to pursue something that undermines that defense. Repeating Kremlin talking points on Ukraine, not Russia. I just want to be clear, beware GOP sleight of hand on this argument about Ukraine interference in the election … you heard Jim Jordan talking about op-eds written by Ukrainian officials and so on. That’s not the interference. Trump was repeatedly, in the testimony, talking about the DNC server, it is actually in Ukraine, et cetera. That’s where the president’s attention was, not on protecting the election.”
