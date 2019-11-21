Trump’s Syria withdrawal was an ‘intelligence and propaganda gift to Russia’: report
In a surprise move last month, President Trump withdrew a contingent of US troops from their posts in northeast Syria, sparking widespread outrage from observers who saw it as yet another betrayal of Kurdish factions who were fighting as allies of the US. According to a report from Business Insider this Thursday, Trump’s decision not only undid years of US-led efforts to combat ISIS, it also was an “intelligence (and propaganda) gift to Russia.”
Within days of the US withdrawal, Kremlin-funded propaganda outlets were broadcasting from America’s abandoned bases in the region while “Russian and other hostile intelligence officials” were mining the facilities “for insights into Western intelligence,” Business Insider reports.
Commentary
Fiona Hill’s impeachment testimony serves as a warning about US election security and the 2020 race
During her bombshell impeachment testimony before members of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday morning, foreign affairs expert Fiona Hill not only made a strong case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment — she also gave Americans plenty of reason to be concerned about U.S. election security and the 2020 presidential election. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, during his public testimony earlier this year, made it abundantly clear that the Russian government under President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 U.S. election and will no doubt interfere in the United States’ 2020 election if it can — and Hill, a former National Security Council (NSC) senior director specializing in Russian and European affairs, gave Americans plenty of reasons to be concerned about next year’s election.
Trump White House shamelessly uses Fiona Hill’s testimony to paint Democrats as Russian puppets
Even though former Trump National Security Council official Fiona Hill angrily denounced President Donald Trump and his allies for spreading Russian conspiracy theories during her impeachment inquiry testimony, the Trump White House is trying to turn her statements against House Democrats.
During her testimony, Hill said that Russia's actions during the 2016 presidential election are still being felt to this day, and they've all been negative for the United States.
"Our nation is being torn apart," she said. "Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined... The Russian government's goal is to weaken our country -- to diminish America's global role and to neutralize a perceived U.S. threat to Russian interests."
GOP ignoring Sondland because they already know Trump is guilty and ‘just don’t care’: conservative columnist
In a column for the Bulwark, the founder and editor of the conservative website took at hard slap at both Donald Trump's most avid defenders in Congress and their fellow Republicans who have remained silent after E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified in no uncertain terms that the president was engaged in bribery in his dealings with Ukraine's government.
According to Charlie Sykes, "Yes, there was a quid pro quo. The president demanded it. Everybody knew about it. There was no secret. But we knew all that didn’t we?"