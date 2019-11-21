Trump’s Syria withdrawal was an ‘intelligence and propaganda gift to Russia’: report

In a surprise move last month, President Trump withdrew a contingent of US troops from their posts in northeast Syria, sparking widespread outrage from observers who saw it as yet another betrayal of Kurdish factions who were fighting as allies of the US. According to a report from Business Insider this Thursday, Trump’s decision not only undid years of US-led efforts to combat ISIS, it also was an “intelligence (and propaganda) gift to Russia.”

Within days of the US withdrawal, Kremlin-funded propaganda outlets were broadcasting from America’s abandoned bases in the region while “Russian and other hostile intelligence officials” were mining the facilities “for insights into Western intelligence,” Business Insider reports.

Read the full report here.