Trump’s Thanksgiving speech in Afghanistan is ‘typical of dementia and lack of awareness’: psychiatric professor

In a surprise visit to US troops in Afghanistan this Thanksgiving, President Trump gave a speech that a psychiatry professor says is a hint that Trump is suffering from an obvious mental decline.

In a tweet this Friday, John M. Talmadge said Trump’s speech was more of the same “’I am great’ stock phrases” that “even when written grow stale from overuse & inaccuracy,” adding that Trump used the same old vague claims of “vapor-like achievement” which are “typical of dementia, lack of thinking, lack of awareness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every audience looks alike to Trump,” Talmadge wrote.

#Presidementia Afghan Edition: same “I am great” stock phrases even when written grow stale from overuse & inaccuracy. Vague claims of vapor-like achievement, typical of dementia, lack of thinking, lack of awareness. Every audience looks alike to Trump. https://t.co/yEk6bKKmyG — John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) November 29, 2019

As the Inquisitr points out, Talmadge is careful to note that his opinions about Trump are his own and do not represent the institution that employs him.

This isn’t the first criticism leveled at Trump from Talmadge. Speaking to Newsweek last month, Talmadge said that Trump’s “brain failure is hard for normal people to understand because for normal people, abstract thought is natural, baked in, largely unnoticed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, twenty-seven psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health experts argued in a book that it was their duty to abandon neutrality and “warn” America about the “clear and present danger” of Trump’s mental state.