Trump’s ‘thuggish’ demands his aides lie for him blasted by CNN analyst: ‘The president operates like he’s a king’

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” CNN analyst Kirsten Powers blasted President Donald Trump for his “thuggish” insistence that his aides help him conceal his own wrongdoing.

“Kirsten, it will be interesting to see how the president decides to conduct himself this week, whether or not, you know, he continues to tweet against witnesses or about witnesses as they are testifying,” said Cooper.

“Yeah. Why wouldn’t he keep doing what he always does?” said Powers. “He seems incapable of not doing that. And I do think this moving people, punishing people, right, for testifying under oath and telling the truth, I think it’s thuggish. It really is. It’s beyond inappropriate, in the sense that the president operates like he’s a king, basically. Like these people are supposed to go up there and lie. They’ve been called before Congress. They’re telling the truth. They should not be punished for that. They work for the U.S. government, which is something that is actually bigger than Donald Trump.”

Watch below: