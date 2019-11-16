Quantcast
Connect with us

Turkey launches ‘massive attacks’ on the Kurds — US military are ‘sickened’ by Trump’s betrayal: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Turkey launched a new offensive against the Kurds in Northern Syria, NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported Saturday evening.

Engel hashtagged his update with #AmericanBetrayal.

“Massive attacks underway against the kurds in northern syria. No ceasefire. Total nonsenses there is,” Engel reported.

President Donald Trump reportedly greenlighted the operation against the Kurds during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“US military officials tell me they are ashamed, ‘sickened.’ It’s cold now outside. What about the families, and kids, out of their homes?” he wondered.

Trump praised Erdoğan during a White House visit on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sondland used WhatsApp to communicate with Ukraine — and won’t turn over the messages: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

Ambassador Gordon Sondland used WhatsApp to send encrypted messages to a top Ukranian official, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

The communication occurred with Andriy Yermak, a top aide to President Volodymr Zelensky, when Sondland was in Kyiv, the newspaper reported.

"Sondland was also texting back and forth on WhatsApp with Yermak throughout the trip, and had been communicating with other Ukrainian officials over the messaging app in the preceding and subsequent months, according to people familiar with his interactions," The Post reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeanine Pirro pushes conspiracy theory 2016 election interference ‘apparently’ started in Ukraine

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

The United States intelligence community is united in the conclusion that it was Russia that interred in America's 2016 presidential election.

But Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro said that 2016 election interference "apparently" started in Ukraine.

The conspiracy theory underlying the false claim resulted in President Donald Trump seeking foreign election interference from Ukraine, the scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Pirro also said Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Geoge Kent is a "bozo."

Video of Pirro's opening was posted on Twitter by President Donald Trump:

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg surges to first place in ‘gold standard’ poll of Iowa caucuses

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 16, 2019

By

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg surged in a poll of Iowa released Saturday night.

The poll, by Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom, showed major movement in the race.

"Since September, Buttigieg has risen 16 percentage points among Iowa’s likely Democratic caucusgoers, with 25% now saying he is their first choice for president. For the first time in the Register’s Iowa Poll, he bests rivals Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who are now clustered in competition for second place and about 10 percentage points behind the South Bend, Indiana, mayor," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 