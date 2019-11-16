Turkey launches ‘massive attacks’ on the Kurds — US military are ‘sickened’ by Trump’s betrayal: report
Turkey launched a new offensive against the Kurds in Northern Syria, NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported Saturday evening.
Engel hashtagged his update with #AmericanBetrayal.
“Massive attacks underway against the kurds in northern syria. No ceasefire. Total nonsenses there is,” Engel reported.
President Donald Trump reportedly greenlighted the operation against the Kurds during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
“US military officials tell me they are ashamed, ‘sickened.’ It’s cold now outside. What about the families, and kids, out of their homes?” he wondered.
Trump praised Erdoğan during a White House visit on Thursday.
Massive attacks underway against the kurds in northern syria. No ceasefire. Total nonsenses there is. US military officials tell me they are ashamed, “sickened.” It’s cold now outside. What about the families, and kids, out of their homes? @OARichardEngel #AmericanBetrayal
— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) November 17, 2019
The more I talk talk to sources, the more i’m hearing America’s betrayal of the Kurds, and the humiliation, “misogynistic” “squashing” of US ambassador in Ukraine for political motivations makes people think, we, Americans, have become the “bad guys.” Hearing it was gut punch.
— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) November 17, 2019