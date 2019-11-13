Turkish forces launch attacks on Syrian Christian communities as Trump welcomes Erdogan to the White House
On the same day as the first public hearings in House impeachment inquiry began, President Trump welcomed Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the White House — a move that even Senator Mitch McConnell said made him feel a sense of “uneasiness,” in light of the fact that Erdogan’s forces and proxies are currently sowing chaos and committing atrocities in Syria.
As the White House meeting between the two leaders took place, reports emerged that Turkish forces launched an attack on the predominantly Christian Syrian town of Til Temir.
In a tweet from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, the attack is causing “massive displacement of the residents” and is a violation of the ceasefire deal between Turkish and Kurdish factions.
During Erdogan-@realDonaldTrump meeting, Turkish forces launched fierce attacks on predominantly Christian town of Til Temir, causing massive displacement of the residents, in clear violation of the cease-fire agreement. Turkey has occupied 1.100 km squares since the agreement.
— Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) November 13, 2019
While American evangelicals have largely stuck by Trump, his withdrawal of American troops from northeast Syria last month has drawn considerable pushback from evangelical groups, who worry that the troop withdrawal would lead to persecution of the Christian population in the region.
Turkish forces launch attacks on Syrian Christian communities as Trump welcomes Erdogan to the White House
On the same day as the first public hearings in House impeachment inquiry began, President Trump welcomed Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdo?an to the White House -- a move that even Senator Mitch McConnell said made him feel a sense of "uneasiness," in light of the fact that Erdogan's forces and proxies are currently sowing chaos and committing atrocities in Syria.
As the White House meeting between the two leaders took place, reports emerged that Turkish forces launched an attack on the predominantly Christian Syrian town of Til Temir.
Breaking Banner
Room erupts in laughter as Democrat Peter Welch destroys Jim Jordan during impeachment hearing
There was a moment of brevity four-hours into the first televised hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the bombastic Freedom Caucus member who was added to the committee at the last moment by Republicans, had argued that the White House whistleblower started the scandal.
"There’s one witness, one witness that they won’t bring in front of us, they won’t bring in front of the American people, and that’s the guy who started it all, the whistleblower," Jordan argued.
Unfortunately for the wrestling coach turned politician, Jordan was followed by Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT).
Trump ignores impeachment to host Turkey’s Erdogan at the White House
President Donald Trump greeted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House for a high-stakes meeting Wednesday that underlined his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama unfolding simultaneously in Congress.
The two leaders were to hold several hours of meetings, including lunch, before giving a joint news conference.
While Congress listened to evidence against Trump from two diplomats in the impeachment inquiry, the US president met Erdogan on the White House's South Lawn, together with a military honor guard, before heading straight to the Oval Office.