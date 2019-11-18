Quantcast
Connect with us

Ukraine begged Trump to raise issue of their captive sailors with Putin — he didn’t and Russia state TV gloated

Published

7 mins ago

on

The ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is being painted by Congress and the press against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and the Ukraine.

As more and more sworn deposition transcripts are released, researchers are able to link up the testimony of events with real-time reactions, giving us a remarkable insight into the implications of foreign policy decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigative journalist Julia Davis flagged one key part of testimony in the transcript released of the deposition by Ukraine embassy political officer David Holmes.

The transcript reveals Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former federal prosecutor who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, interviewing Holmes about Ukraine’s desperation to set up a meeting with Trump.

“I think you mentioned also in your testimony, and you just talked about how important it was for Ukraine to have this meeting, vis-a-vis thein domestic audience, but also vis-a-vis their
adversary the Russians,” Schiff said.

“That’s right,” Holmes replied.

The two then discussed how Trump would not meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky — but would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That it was a set back to Ukraine, that the President wouldn’t meet with Zelensky, but he would meet with Putin,” Schiff said. “Is that night?”

“That’s correct,” Holmes replied.

“When the President was going to meet Putin — President Putin this next time, the Ukrainians asked us in strong terms, if the President is going to meet him, could he at least please raise the issue of our detained crew members who remained in Russian captivity at that time,” Holmes testified.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted he did not know if Trump raised the issue, but said it “was a very important issue in Ukraine at the time, that these crew members were still detained by Russia, in Russia jails, and the president had canceled his last meeting over that issue, but was choosing to meet him without resolving the issue,” Holmes explained.

Holmes testified he is not sure if Trump raised the issue. But researcher Davis put the testimony in context:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukraine begged Trump to raise issue of their captive troops with Putin — he didn’t and Russia state TV gloated

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is being painted by Congress and the press against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and the Ukraine.

As more and more sworn deposition transcripts are released, researchers are able to link up the testimony of events with real-time reactions, giving us a remarkable insight into the implications of foreign policy decisions.

Investigative journalist Julia Davis flagged one key part of testimony in the transcript released of the deposition by Ukraine embassy political officer David Holmes.

The transcript reveals Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former federal prosecutor who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, interviewing Holmes about Ukraine's desperation to set up a meeting with Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Something nefarious going on’: Obama deputy chief of staff doesn’t buy White House claims on Trump’s health

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration broke down on Monday why the White House claims on President Donald Trump's surprise Saturday visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

Jim Messina, who also was the campaign manager for Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, was interviewed Monday on MSNBC's "The Last Word" by anchor Lawrence O'Donnell.

O'Donnell noted the note the White House physician sent to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham:

[caption id="attachment_1563602" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley to Stephanie Grisham.[/caption]

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump doctor denies the president underwent any ‘neurologic evaluations’ at Walter Reed Hospital

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The physician to the president claimed that President Donald Trump did not undergo "neurologic" evaluations during a surprise visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a picture of a memorandum from Dr. Sean Conley, which was printed on "Office of the Press Secretary" letterhead.

The memo was sent to Grisham.

On Saturday, Grisham had claimed the purpose of the visit was to conduct a "partial" physical. Dr. Conley referred to the visit as an "interim check up."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image