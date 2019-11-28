‘Umpa lopa doodle dee doo’: Eric Trump mocked for new ‘Leave Our President Alone’ stunt

On Thanksgiving Day, Eric Trump attacked the impeachment effort by tweeting an image of a classic Trump hat, with the slogan altered to read “Leave Our President Alone,” complete with a hashtag:

In short order, commenters on social media had a field day, mocking him for the stunt — many of them suggesting meanings for the word “LOPA” in foreign languages, and others offering other phrases the acronym could stand for:

In Melania’s Slovenian, a ‘lopa’ is a shed… Kinda like an outhouse. So, this works. https://t.co/DBI2FJmg2x — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 28, 2019

LOPA means cow in albanian Eric, which really suits your dad. https://t.co/VZfRulvYog — lundra (@lundrimlluga) November 28, 2019

He’s definitely earned the label. On a side note, in Sanskrit, ‘Lopa’ means taking away, robbing, destruction, abolition, cancellation, violation, and failure. Seems fitting. — Alexandra Chalupa (@AlexandraChalup) November 28, 2019

LOPA = Lock Our President Away https://t.co/n8aFEOAudH — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 28, 2019

LOPA is the sound a Trump supporter makes when they throw up after drinking Trump brand wine. https://t.co/1A7ojl5wpS — Red (@Redpainter1) November 28, 2019

LOPA – Love Of Putin Always… — PuckMonkey (@PaulRichards42) November 28, 2019

Look Our President’s an Asshole. LOPA — Bobby’s Girl (@BobbysG24139795) November 28, 2019

LOPA: The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. No really — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) November 28, 2019

PSA: If you, or your family member, is suffering from LOPA, have then ask their doctor about Xytremex. Side effects include: increased racist rhetoric, the inability to tell the truth, confusion, nepotism, and frequent misogyny. — Pink Flamingo (@Pink_Flamingo6) November 28, 2019

Umpa lopa doodle dee doo, I’ve got another riddle for you… — Carol Beck (@carolbmore) November 28, 2019