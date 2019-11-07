Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Uncharted territory’: US judge sounds the alarm on Trump’s lawlessness — and gets a standing ovation

Published

26 mins ago

on

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman on Wednesday drew a standing ovation from fellow judges with a fiery address that denounced President Donald Trump’s contempt for the independent judiciary.

The National Law Journal reports that Friedman, while delivering the annual Judge Thomas A. Flannery Lecture at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., tore into the president for launching personal attacks on judges who issued rulings that have shut down some of his administration’s policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in unchartered territory,” he said. “We are witnessing a chief executive who criticizes virtually every judicial decision that doesn’t go his way and denigrates judges who rule against him, sometimes in very personal terms.”

Friedman then told the audience that Trump’s attacks are “not normal” and said that “this kind of personal attack on courts and individual judges violates all recognized democratic norms.”

The judge earned a standing ovation for his remarks and praise from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan.

“I couldn’t have said it better myself,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Included among the attendees at the event was Rod Rosenstein, the former deputy attorney general who has drawn criticism for signing off on Attorney General Bill Barr’s summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate GOPers floundering on impeachment defense as top White House aides battle over who is running the show

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Republican Senate leadership is dead in the water on what approach the White House would like them to take to defend Donald Trump from impeachment because key administration officials are in a power struggle.

The report notes that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone are feuding over impeachment strategies, even as the House inquiry prepares to switch to public hearings next week.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ordered to pay $2 million to settle foundation settlement he vowed to fight

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

A judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit by a group of nonprofit organizations for "persistent" violations of charities law by his family's foundation.

The 2016 civil suit claimed the Trump Foundation unlawfully coordinated with the Trump campaign, and accused the president and his three eldest children of violating federal and state campaign finance laws and abused the foundation's tax-exempt status, reported CNN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Uncharted territory’: U.S. judge sounds the alarm on Trump’s lawlessness — and gets a standing ovation

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman on Thursday drew a standing ovation from fellow judges with a fiery address that denounced President Donald Trump's contempt for the independent judiciary.

The National Law Journal reports that Friedman, while delivering the annual Judge Thomas A. Flannery Lecture at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C., tore into the president for launching personal attacks on judges who issued rulings that have shut down some of his administration's policies.

Continue Reading
 
 