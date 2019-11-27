Quantcast
University of North Carolina to set up a $2.5 million charitable trust to preserve white supremacist statues

1 min ago

On Wednesday, a judge approved a settlement between the University of North Carolina System and Sons of Confederate Veterans over the fate of the controversial “Silent Sam” Confederate statue on the Chapel Hill campus.

Under the terms of the settlement, Sons of Confederate Veterans will take the statue off campus, and “forever maintain possession of the monument outside any of the 14 counties currently containing a UNC System campus,” while UNC will set up a $2.5 million charitable trust, “using non-state funds,” for “certain limited expenses related to the care and preservation of the monument, including potentially a facility to house and display the monument.”

“Silent Sam” has been a source of controversy and anger on the Chapel Hill campus for years, as it and statues like it were erected to glorify the Confederate cause of preserving slavery and white supremacy in the South. The protests grew particularly inflamed after the neo-Nazi “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In 2018, protesters toppled the statue, leading to arrests.


National Security Council had concerns about Gordon Sondland hosting foreign officials

17 mins ago

November 27, 2019

By

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland seems to be under a full attack with news the day before Thanksgiving.

After ProPublica revealed in a story that he had three women allege misconduct against him, the Daily Beast reported that the National Security Council had concerns about Sondland.

Fired Navy secretary speaks out on Trump’s perversion of military justice: He has ‘very little understanding’ of ethics

52 mins ago

November 27, 2019

By

On Wednesday, fired Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer penned an op-ed in the Washington Post, offering his account of the controversy over the pardon of convicted war criminal Eddie Gallagher and fiercely criticizing President Donald Trump's judgment in military matters.

"It is highly irregular for a secretary to become deeply involved in most personnel matters," wrote Spencer. "Normally, military justice works best when senior leadership stays far away. A system that prevents command influence is what separates our armed forces from others. Our system of military justice has helped build the world’s most powerful navy; good leaders get promoted, bad ones get moved out and criminals are punished ... We are effective overseas not because we have the best equipment, but because we are professionals. Our troops are held to the highest standards. We expect those who lead our forces to exercise excellent judgment. The soldiers and sailors they lead must be able to count on that."

Here’s how Trump’s attempt to distance himself from Giuliani could blow up his last remaining legal shield

1 hour ago

November 27, 2019

By

On CNN Wednesday, national security analyst Susan Hennessey discussed how President Donald Trump's apparent new attempts to throw his attorney Rudy Giuliani under the bus could end very badly for him.

"It isn't plausible here at all that the president wasn't directing or aware of what Giuliani was doing," said Hennessey. "We know that because Giuliani's name came up multiple times in that phone call between Trump and Selensky. Now, that said, it does appear that Rudy Giuliani was also pursuing his own financial interest. This is a pattern we see in less developed democracies in which you have corrupt governments, individuals both carrying out the abuse of conduct of leaders and also trying to make a buck on the side."

