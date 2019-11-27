University of North Carolina to set up a $2.5 million charitable trust to preserve white supremacist statues

On Wednesday, a judge approved a settlement between the University of North Carolina System and Sons of Confederate Veterans over the fate of the controversial “Silent Sam” Confederate statue on the Chapel Hill campus.
Under the terms of the settlement, Sons of Confederate Veterans will take the statue off campus, and “forever maintain possession of the monument outside any of the 14 counties currently containing a UNC System campus,” while UNC will set up a $2.5 million charitable trust, “using non-state funds,” for “certain limited expenses related to the care and preservation of the monument, including potentially a facility to house and display the monument.”
“Silent Sam” has been a source of controversy and anger on the Chapel Hill campus for years, as it and statues like it were erected to glorify the Confederate cause of preserving slavery and white supremacy in the South. The protests grew particularly inflamed after the neo-Nazi “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In 2018, protesters toppled the statue, leading to arrests.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
As the year comes to a close, we need your support to continue our reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us here at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in progressive journalism — and we’re investing in it as other sites give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.