‘Unprincipled’ Lindsey Graham has exposed himself as ‘the worst type of politician we have come to expect’: Ex-GOP lawmaker
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) sharply criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for reversing his prior position and deciding to launch a Senate probe of Vice President Joe Biden to deflect from impeachment.
“You can’t believe anything Lindsey Graham says,” said Jolly. “I mean, that’s the takeaway of these last three years … I’ve kind of moved on in my evaluation of Lindsey Graham. We sometimes think, oh, the principled person that Lindsey Graham used to be, but I now believe we can’t believe Lindsey Graham five years ago or ten years ago, where we used to think he was this constructively unpredictable politician, he’s actually the unprincipled Republican we’ve come to expect. He just did a better job of hiding it.”
“I would also say this about Lindsey Graham. For the faith that many of us put in him for somebody that was so opposed to Donald Trump, the reality is Lindsey Graham is Donald Trump,” said Jolly. “It just goes down with Lindsey Graham a little bit more like Southern sweet tea than the stiff bourbon it feels like coming from Donald Trump, but with Lindsey Graham, we have somebody unprincipled in his convictions, willing to throw friends under the bus. You can’t believe him. He’ll shift positions if it serves Lindsey Graham’s interest.”
“And so what he will do, by bringing the Bidens into the Senate, the narrative of the Bidens, even he doesn’t bring them to testify, is he will inject this conspiracy on the nation at a time when we’re facing a very hard constitutional question in a constitutional crisis, and rather than honoring the oath he took as a United States senator, he’ll be honoring his fealty to Donald Trump, but most importantly of all, he’ll be honoring his own self-interest in South Carolina. That’s all this is. He is the worst type of politician we’ve come to expect in the modern Republican Party.”
Watch below:
45 years after Nixon, another US president faces impeachment
On August 7, 1974, a trio of top Republican leaders went to the White House and told President Richard Nixon that party support was eroding and impeachment was inevitable.
He resigned the next day.
Fast forward 45 years, and another US president, Donald Trump, is facing impeachment by the House of Representatives and a potential trial in the Senate.
Unlike Nixon, however, Trump appears to enjoy -- at least for the time being -- the support of Republican lawmakers, and has given no hint that he'll buckle in the face of what he calls a partisan "witch hunt."
Unprecedented ‘architecture of surveillance’ created by Facebook and Google poses grave human rights threat: Report
"Their insidious control of our digital lives undermines the very essence of privacy and is one of the defining human rights challenges of our era."
A new report from Amnesty International accuses Facebook and Google of having a "surveillance-based business model" that threatens users' right to privacy and other human rights.
The tech giants, said Kumi Naidoo, secretary general of Amnesty International, have amassed "unparalleled power over the digital world by harvesting and monetizing the personal data of billions of people. Their insidious control of our digital lives undermines the very essence of privacy and is one of the defining human rights challenges of our era."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s White House is engaging in a war on words in order to save him from impeachment
These days, witnessing the administration’s never-ending cruelty at the border, the shenanigans of a White House caught red-handed in attempted bribery in Ukraine, and the disarray of this country’s foreign policy, I feel like I’m seeing a much-scarier remake of a familiar old movie. The cast of characters and the headlines are different, but the thinking underlying it all is, in many ways, eerily reminiscent of what we as a nation experienced during the early years of the Global War on Terror, particularly when it comes to the interactions between the White House and the public. As then, so today, there is distrust, there are conflicting facts, and there is little in the way of a widely agreed upon narrative about what’s happening, no less how to interpret those events.