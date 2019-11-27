US accuses Venezuela, Cuba of exacerbating regional unrest
The United States on Wednesday accused its adversaries Venezuela and Cuba of fomenting strife in South America, where a number of countries have seen major protests.
Elliott Abrams, who leads the US effort to topple Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, said the two governments have used social media and other means to stir up unrest.
“There is evidence beginning to build about an effort by the regimes in Cuba and Venezuela to exacerbate the problems in South America,” he told reporters.
Abrams pointed to US ally Colombia’s recent expulsion of 59 Venezuelans for taking part in mass demonstrations against the unpopular conservative president, Ivan Duque.
He also cited allegations, denied by Havana, that Cubans financed protests against the right-leaning interim leader in Bolivia, where longtime leftist president Evo Morales quit after disputed elections.
US officials have previously also alleged Venezuelan involvement in demonstrations that have rocked Ecuador and Chile.
Despite the turbulence in the region, Maduro remains in power even though most Western and Latin American nations consider him illegitimate after wide reports of irregularities in elections last year.
The United States in January launched a campaign of sanctions and other pressure to topple Maduro and back Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-led National Assembly whom Washington considers interim president.
Abrams said the United States would not change course and still expected success.
“No, we don’t have a Plan B. We have a Plan A. We think it will work,” he said.
“There can be no solution to the terrible problems faced daily by Venezuelans while the Maduro regime is in power, because the Maduro regime created those problems and is exacerbating them,” he said.
Maduro presides over a crumbling, state-directed economy that has seen eye-popping levels of inflation and triggered the exodus of millions of Venezuelans who cannot find basic necessities.
© 2019 AFP
Commentary
Are Lindsey Graham’s stupid stunts just meant to keep Trump quiet?
One of the more common parlor games in online political circles these days involves analyzing one of the most stunning makeovers in Senate history. I'm speaking, of course, of Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, onetime wingman to the late "maverick" John McCain, who was widely assumed to be his successor as the leading independent Republican in the U.S. Senate. Instead, for whatever set of reasons, Graham has become Donald Trump's obsequious majordomo.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani freaks out at CNN’s ‘trickery’ after it accurately quotes his past Ukraine statements
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani grew angry with CNN reporters on Wednesday after they accurately quoted past contradictory statements the former New York mayor made about trying to dig up dirt on Vice President Joe Biden.
The controversy in this case revolves around Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is facing extradition to the United States on bribery charges and who currently resides in Vienna.
Commentary
Far-right white evangelicals — despite impeachment and the Ukraine scandal — still see Trump as ‘the Chosen One’
In the 1980s, the late Sen. Barry Goldwater — who was considered an arch-conservative in his day — famously asserted that the Republican Party was making a huge mistake by embracing the Christian Right, which he described as a “terrible damn problem” for the conservative movement. But President Donald Trump, on the other hand, enthusiastically welcomes the support of far-right white evangelicals — some of whom are declaring that the impeachment inquiry he is facing is against God’s will and that demonic forces are trying to remove the president from office.