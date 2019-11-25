US calls back ambassador from South Sudan
The United States, a key supporter of South Sudan, said it was calling back its ambassador for consultations as it shows frustration with dueling leaders’ failure to form a government.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he called back the ambassador “as we re-evaluate our relationship with the government of South Sudan.”
“We will work with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan,” he said.
The United States, which contributes about $1 billion a year in mostly humanitarian aid for the young country, has been especially vocal in its exasperation over the lack of progress in South Sudan.
South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel chief Riek Machar fell out in 2013 — two years after the largely Christian nation won independence from Sudan with strong US support — sparking a conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead.
The two leaders missed a November 12 deadline to form a unity government. African mediators gave them another 100 days, the second extension.
The US ambassador in Juba, Thomas Hushek, will hold talks in Washington on the re-evaluation of the relationship, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
Tibor Nagy, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs, said earlier this month that he believed Kiir and Machar had grown content with the status quo.
“The international community is providing the food, the medicines, basically all of the human needs that are the responsibilities of governments to do. They’re basically sitting back,” he said.
© 2019 AFP
Supreme Court rejects new trial for ‘Serial’ podcast inmate
The US Supreme Court on Monday turned down a request for a new trial for a man convicted of his ex-girlfriend's 1999 murder -- a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast "Serial."
The highest US court declined, without comment, to take up the case of Adnan Syed, who was convicted in 2000 of the murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.
The decision effectively leaves in place a ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals, which reinstated Syed's conviction after a lower court had ordered a new trial.
Syed, 39, is serving a life sentence for the murder of Lee, whose body was found buried in February 1999 in a shallow grave in the woods of Baltimore, Maryland. She had been strangled.
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham wildly deflects after Fox News host plays clip of him gushing about Joe Biden in 2015
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday deflected after Fox News' Brian Kilmeade asked him about his past friendship with former Vice President Joe Biden during an interview on his radio show.
During the interview, Kilmeade played a clip of Graham positively gushing about Biden in 2015, as he called Biden "the nicest person I think I've ever met in politics" and "as good a man as God has ever created."
Breaking Banner
Top Trump officials are blaming each other after damning story on Ukraine aid emails leaks: NYT reporter
Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that Trump administration officials over the summer scrambled to come up with a legal justification for holding up military aid to Ukraine after President Donald Trump had already ordered it frozen.