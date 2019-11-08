US demands Russia, Syria stop air strikes killing civilians
The United States on Friday demanded that the Syrian government and its Russian allies stop air strikes in northwestern Syria, saying they had a pattern of attacking civilians.
An AFP correspondent on Wednesday saw a rescue worker carry the limp body of a tiny girl, her throat covered in blood, in the village of Al-Sahaara in the jihadist-run enclave of Idlib.
The US State Department said that attacks in the northwestern area over the previous two days had struck a school and a maternity hospital, killing 12 people.
“The latest reported incidents reflect a well-documented pattern of attacks against civilians and infrastructure by Russian and Syrian forces,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
“We urge Russia and the Assad regime to resolve this conflict through the UN-facilitated political process and to stop waging war in civilian areas,” she said in a statement.
President Bashar al-Assad in April launched a devastating offensive in Idlib, a region home to three million people that remains under the control of Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The violence comes amid talks in Geneva on amending Syria’s constitution to pave the way to end the brutal civil war, which has killed more than 370,000 people since 2011.
© 2019 AFP
KY Republican Senate president tells Matt Bevin to ‘call it quits’ if he can’t prove voter fraud in election he lost
According to the president of the Kentucky Republican Senate, the state's governor, Matt Bevin, should concede his loss to Democrat Andy Beshear if his upcoming recanvass effort doesn't shed new light on the vote totals, the Courier Journal reports.
“It’s time to call it quits and go home, say he had a good four years and congratulate Gov.-elect Beshear,” Stivers said this Friday.
Former White House National Security staffer: Ukraine ‘quid pro quo’ extortion coordinated by Chief of Staff Mulvaney
Former Special Assistant to the President Fiona Hill, a National Security Council staffer responsible for Russia and Ukraine, testified before Congress that President Donald Trump's extortion of Ukraine was coordinated by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
“Ambassador Sondland, in front of the Ukrainians, as I came in, was talking about how he had an agreement with Chief of Staff Mulvaney for a meeting with the Ukrainians if they were going to go forward with investigations,” into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, Hill said, CNN reports, according to the House-released transcript.
Breaking Banner
EU ambassador ‘blurted out’ quid-pro-quo plan to Ukrainians even before Trump’s infamous call: Fiona Hill
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified last month that European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland spilled the beans on a quid-pro-quo plan just two weeks before President Donald Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Specifically, Hill told investigators that a quid-pro-quo proposal came up during a July 10th meeting with Ukrainian officials in which they were working to prepare for a potential face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky.
"Then Ambassador Sondland blurted out: Well, we have an agreement with the chief of staff [Mick Mulvaney] for a meeting if these investigations in the energy sector start," she said.