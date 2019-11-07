Utah Republican bashes questions about Trump’s Ukraine scandal as ‘illegitimate’

Rep. Rob Bishop (R-UT) doesn’t think it’s acceptable for anyone to ask him about the issues surrounding President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Caught walking in the Capitol Hill hallways, Bishop was asked if it was acceptable for a president to pressure a foreign government to interfere in American elections.

“Give me a legitimate question with legitimate words,” Bishop shot back before walking off.

It’s unclear what words he considers illegitimate “foreign government” or “interfere.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) tried another tactic this week, completely denying that Trump even asked Ukraine for the “favor” quoted in his call summary posted by the White House.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman didn’t find the question illegitimate. When asked the question by The Columbus Dispatch, Portman said that it wasn’t appropriate.

“The President should not have raised the Biden issue on that call, period. It’s not appropriate for a president to engage a foreign government in an investigation of a political opponent,” Portman told the paper Monday.

Similarly, Bishop’s home-state senator, Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first Republican willing to speak out about Trump’s Ukraine bribery.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” tweeted Romney in October. “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

Watch the video of Bishop below:

QUESTION: Is it OK for a president to pressure foreign governments to interfere in our elections?@RobBishopUT: “Give me a legitimate question with legitimate words.” Pretty sure those are all “legitimate words.” Why won’t Republicans answer this legitimate question? pic.twitter.com/sXoUxEhBDW — CAP Action (@CAPAction) November 7, 2019