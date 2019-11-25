Venetians protest over flooding, cruise ships
Thousands of Venetians took to the streets of the Renaissance city on Sunday to vent anger over frequent flooding and the impact of giant cruise ships.
Braving heavy rain, between 2,000 and 3,000 people answered the call of environmental groups and a collective opposed to the boats.
Critics say the waves cruise ships create are eroding the foundations of the lagoon city.
Chanting slogans such as “Venice resist” and calling for Mayor Luigi Brugnaro’s resignation, the marchers also appealed for a massive project, MOSE, to be mothballed.
The multi-billion euro infrastructure project has been under way since 2003 to protect the city from flooding, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, corruption scandals and delays.
The protest follows unprecedented flooding earlier this month that devastated the city, submerging homes, businesses and cultural treasures.
“Venetians have just endured a deep wound. The flooding… brought this city to its knees and revealed its extreme fragility to the world,” activist Enrico Palazzi told AFP.
Venice saw yet another “acqua alta” (high water) event on Sunday, with levels reaching 130 centimetres (over four feet).
The UNESCO World Heritage city is home to some 50,000 people, while some 36 million people visit it each year.
© 2019 AFP
Breaking Banner
Top US Army general believes Navy SEAL case closed
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he believed the case of a Navy SEAL convicted of war crimes in Iraq was now closed.
“I think at this point the secretary of defense has made decisions (and) the case is now, in my view, it is closed,” said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported Reuters.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over his handling of the case involving Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a detainee's corpse.
Princes Charles urges Solomons to embrace ‘bio-economy’
Prince Charles called on the Solomon Islands to better protect its forests Monday, saying embracing the "bio-economy" was vital to the Pacific nation's future prosperity.
Environmental groups warn the Solomons' lush forests are being stripped by logging, with fears the devastation will intensify after Honiara switched its diplomatic allegiance in September from Taiwan to resource-hungry China.
Charles did not directly address the issues in the logging sector but said the Solomons -- where less than 50 percent of the population have access to electricity -- was rich in "natural capital" such as trees and fisheries.
Your brain on sugar: What the science actually says
We love sweet treats. But too much sugar in our diets can lead to weight gain and obesity, Type 2 diabetes and dental decay. We know we shouldn’t be eating candy, ice cream, cookies, cakes and drinking sugary sodas, but sometimes they are so hard to resist.
It’s as if our brain is hardwired to want these foods.
As a neuroscientist my research centres on how modern day “obesogenic,” or obesity-promoting, diets change the brain. I want to understand how what we eat alters our behaviour and whether brain changes can be mitigated by other lifestyle factors.