‘Very damaging to the president’: Chris Wallace says first impeachment hearing left scorch marks on Trump

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Wednesday reacted to the first public impeachment hearing by calling it “very damaging to the president.”

During a break in the proceedings, Wallace said that President Donald Trump should be worried about the testimonies of Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace said that he expected the hearing to be “pretty devastating.”

“I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president,” the Fox News host explained. “He took very copious notes at almost every conversation. When he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said.”

“It also doesn’t hurt that he has a voice like Edward R. Murrow,” Wallace continued. “He is a pretty impressive presence up there. I think very nonpolitical. He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to.”

Ken Starr, who also appeared on Fox News as an analyst, called Taylor testimony hearsay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We keep ignoring the fact on September 11th aid was released,” Starr said of military aid to Ukraine.

Wallace interrupted Starr with a correction.

“Can I just say as a point it was released two days after the whistleblower complaint went to the intelligence committee,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from Fox News.