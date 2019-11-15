WATCH: AOC dunks on GOP for ‘beclowning themselves’ during Trump’s impeachment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted her Republican colleagues on national TV on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, is the youngest woman ever elected to the House of Representatives. She was interviewed on MSNBC’s “All In” by anchor Chris Hayes.

“Midway through today’s impeachment inquiry, the president was accused of witness tampering,” Hayes noted. “One of the sharpest rejoinders came from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The host read her tweet to the live studio audience.

“I guess, it’s not surprising the president did that,” Hayes said.

“No, not surprising at all,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, to laughter from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure and it certainly seemed my Republican colleagues were scrambling after he sent out those tweets, trying to provide some kind of cover. I mean, it’s — they’re really beclowning themselves at this point trying to find a way to somehow preserve their careers and futures while protecting this president — and they can’t do both and they’re going with the latter.”

Watch: