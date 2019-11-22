Quantcast
Watch Chris Hayes’ epic scolding of the commander-in-chief in MSNBC special before a live studio audience

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes publicly scolded President Donald Trump during a special showing of “All In” before a live studio audience.

The host broke down the discredited conspiracy theory Trump has been pushing that it was actually Ukraine — not Russia — that interfered in the 2016 election.

Hayes was especially shocked that Trump was going after Hunter Biden, when his job is to protect Americans.

“Because the president — and I know he doesn’t believe this, but it’s true — the president is the president of Hunter Biden, too,” Hayes said. “He is.”

“Because Hunter Biden is an American citizen and it is the president’s duty to protect all Americans — all Americans — from the deprivations of foreign judicial systems. In fact, it is really the president’s job to represent all of America’s national interests. That’s the job.”

“He took an oath to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, and he has used the position to benefit himself instead. and not just to benefit himself, he benefits himself at the cost of the American interests, at the cost of American citizens, at the cost of America’s reputation, at the cost of Americans’ sovereignty and self-determination over our own electoral process,” Hayes said.

“And that is the reason that he’s being impeached,” Hayes said.

