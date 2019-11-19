Quantcast
WATCH: Dejected Devin Nunes slumps back in his chair after he fails to yield his time to Elise Stefanik

11 mins ago

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee was visibly frustrated after once again getting shut down while attempting a parliamentary maneuver.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been attempting to ignore the rules governing the impeachment inquiry so that he can yield Republicans’ time to fellow members of Congress, instead of just the professional GOP counsel.

Nunes has attempted to yield time to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who has been raising re-election funds off of her outbursts in the hearings.

Once again, Nunes attempted to yield his time to a fellow Republican and once again Nunes was told that is against the rules.

This time, a visibly dejected Nunes slumped back in his chair:

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) in the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Watch:

