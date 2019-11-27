WATCH: Entitled white woman has an unhinged racist meltdown after black hotel receptionist asks for her ID
In a disturbing incident that was caught on video, a woman can be seen hurling racist insults at a New York hotel receptionist.
According to The New York Post, Michelle Rajacic demanded a room at the City Club Hotel after midnight on April 6, 2018. She then began yelling insults and racial epithets after the receptionist behind the counter, 36-year-old Linda Shell, asked her for ID.
In the video taken by Shell, who is black, Rajacic can be seen calling her a “n—-r,” “dirty f–king raunchy skank,” “dirty f–king hood rat,” “f–king ghetto ass,” among other insults. Rajacic also claimed that her boyfriend pays Shell’s wages.
According to a lawsuit filed by Shell, Rajacic also spat on her and struck her in the face with a cellphone.
“After, she kept spitting. I was getting more upset, because that is the lowest thing you can do to someone. I said, ‘OK, ma’am, it’s time for you to go,’” Shell claimed.
“I grabbed her arm and started leading her to the front desk. She then broke her cellphone across my face,” Shell added
Rajacic was arrested by police after the incident and was eventually convicted of third-degree assault.
Watch the video below:
