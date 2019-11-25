WATCH: GOP strategist thoroughly destroyed on national TV after claiming Trump is ‘the chosen one’

Stewart said God, not the Electoral College, had actually determined the last four presidents.
“I truly believe, as a Christian, this was God’s divine choice at this time and this is what God wanted,” she argued.
But New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali was having none of it.
“God’s plan was also to give Democrats a blue wave in the House and impeachment hearings,” Ali joked.
But he quickly got serious about why certain religious leaders are making the claim that Trump’s election was the result of divine intervention.
“We should see the ideology underpinning this, because Jerry Falwell, Jr. — one of the many of the white evangelical leaders who supports Trump — in an interview said in January, ‘I will support Trump no matter what. franklin graham recently said he also believes that Trump is God’s chosen one and those who oppose him are demonically possessed — that means a majority of Americans are demonically possessed,'” he noted.
Ali said it derived from “Christian nationalist ideology” and “end of times theology.”
“And I say, what are we doing as a nation when we see white evangelical leaders say he can do no wrong,” Ali added.
Watch:
Republicans were blasted as "a party without conviction" for spreading conspiracy theories that were started by Russian intelligence -- by a former GOP congressman.
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) was interviewed by Ali Velshi on MSNBC's "The Last Word" on Monday.
"First, let's recognize what they are doing now, what Sen. [John] Kennedy (R-LA) said, it's gravely dangerous," Jolly said. "Through their ignorance, negligence, they are being used by Russia."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been nicknamed "Moscow Mitch" for his support of Vladimir Putin.
"Republican senators and Republican members of Congress tonight are being used by Russia because they are unwilling to look at the truth," he added. "What I've learned these last three years is it wasn't a law and order party, just a party that hated Bill Clinton. It wasn't a constitutional party when Barack Obama was in office, it was just a party that hated Barack Obama. We're seeing a party embracing Donald Trump because they have a quest for power, proximity for power and they want within their reach the ability to self-deal."