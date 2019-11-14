WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally to shore up GOP support in Louisiana

One day after the first televised impeachment hearing, President Donald Trump traveled to Louisiana for a campaign rally.

The rally is being held at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, which has a 14,000 seat capacity.

On Saturday, November 16th, voters will travel to the pools to choose between Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA) and Trump’s pick, Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: