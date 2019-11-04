WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Kentucky — to shore up GOP support in another red state

President Donald Trump continues to play defense politically the targeting of his political rallies.

On Monday, Trump traveled to Lexington, Kentucky for a rally in a state he won by 29.84 percentage points in 2016.

This followed his rally on Friday in Mississippi, a state he won by 17.83 percentage points.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Louisiana, a state he won by 19.64 percentage points.

He’s already held two rallies this year in Texas, a state he won by 8.99 percentage points.

Monday’s rally is being held in Lexington at the Rupp Arean, which has a capacity of 23,500.

Watch: