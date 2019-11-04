WATCH: Local CA news anchor debunks Trump’s lie that the state is to blame for fires
As fires continue to rage in California, President Trump is attacking the state’s governor Gavin Newsom for doing a “terrible job of forest management.”
“I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,” Trump tweeted this Sunday. “Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers…..”
“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help,” Trump added. “No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…”
But in a segment for Southern California local news outlet KTLA5, reporter Eric Spillman debunked Trump’s claims that the state’s alleged “poor forest management” is to blame for its fires.
As Spillman points out, fire prevention experts say “most of California’s recent fires did not start or even burn at all in forests.”
“Also many of the big fires last week were caused by malfunctions involving electrical equipment,” Spillman continued.
Closing out the segment, Spillman mentioned that although Trump blames Newsom for “mismanaging forests, most of the forests in California are on federal land.”
“In other words, they’re not under state control,” Spillman said.
Watch the segment below:
Commentary
The hidden history behind why Trump has abandoned the Kurds
Perdition’s antechamber is the circle known as Limbo, and according to poet Dante Alighieri in the fourteenth-century, this bucolic place was for the repose of those righteous pagans who lived before the incarnation of Christ. While the Jewish prophets and patriarchs had been liberated by Christ after his crucifixion, the pre-Christian pagans who lived righteously were forever to dwell in this not-quite-heaven. Dante makes a temporal exception however, allowing a few Muslims who were born after Christ’s life. Perhaps the most surprising of these inclusions is a general who defeated the Christian monarch Richard I during the Third Crusade of the twelfth-century.To honor this Islamic military genius was as close to ecumenicism as was possible for Dante. Because of his qualities of virtue, charity, chivalry, and equanimity, the general appeared in Canto IV with just a single line: “And sole apart retired, the Soldan fierce.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘best economy ever boast’ gets obliterated by Financial Times columnist
President Donald Trump regularly boasts that the United States is experiencing the "best economy ever" -- but a new opinion poll conducted by the Financial Times shows that most voters clearly don't feel that way.
Even though the United States has a low unemployment rate and a record stock market, the poll shows most Americans don't feel they're getting ahead thanks to sluggish wage growth.
"Persistently slow wage growth appeared to be a main driver of discontent, with 36 percent of those who said they were worse off blaming their income levels," the Financial Times reports. "Another 19 per cent pointed to personal or family debts as the reason they felt worse off."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s Ukraine excuses are like a bank robber trying to give the money back: Ex-prosecutor
On Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's latest explanation on Fox News for why President Donald Trump's political demands of Ukrainian leadership were not illegal:
Kellyanne Conway told Chris Wallace that, even if Trump did put a hold on Ukrainian aid, it doesn’t matter because Ukraine ultimately got the aid. This is the same as saying, we robbed the bank but because we gave the $ back, it doesn’t matter. Ummm . . . wrong.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 4, 2019