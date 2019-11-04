WATCH: Local CA news anchor debunks Trump’s lie that the state is to blame for fires

As fires continue to rage in California, President Trump is attacking the state’s governor Gavin Newsom for doing a “terrible job of forest management.”

“I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,” Trump tweeted this Sunday. “Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers…..”

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help,” Trump added. “No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states…”

But in a segment for Southern California local news outlet KTLA5, reporter Eric Spillman debunked Trump’s claims that the state’s alleged “poor forest management” is to blame for its fires.

As Spillman points out, fire prevention experts say “most of California’s recent fires did not start or even burn at all in forests.”

“Also many of the big fires last week were caused by malfunctions involving electrical equipment,” Spillman continued.

Closing out the segment, Spillman mentioned that although Trump blames Newsom for “mismanaging forests, most of the forests in California are on federal land.”

“In other words, they’re not under state control,” Spillman said.

Watch the segment below: