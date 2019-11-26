WATCH: Melania Trump gets loudly booed at opioid event in Baltimore

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday was loudly booed during an event aimed at warning young people to stay off drugs.

While being introduced at the B’More Youth Summit, which is intended to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction, the first lady walked out on stage and was met with a chorus of loud boos from young people in the audience.

And the boos didn’t stop after Melania started speaking, either.

In fact, the booing only grew louder when she said, “Thank you for the warm introduction and for inviting me today.”

The noise did quiet down as the first lady began delivering the substance of her speech, however.

Watch the video below.