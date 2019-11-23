WATCH: The president was spotted at Trump Hotel DC on Saturday night — handing out a wad of cash

The president of the United States spent Saturday evening dining at a hotel he owns that is located inside a federal government building.

Trump, with his wife Melania, was spotted Saturday evening dining at Trump Hotel DC.

Dining was not all he did, Trump 2020 advisor board member Harlan Hill posted video of the president handing out a wad of cash.

Watch:

President @realDonaldTrump just gave the staff at @TrumpDC a wad of cash in appreciation for their great service! So generous!#MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CvtGEVr9Jq — HARLAN Z. HILL (@Harlan) November 24, 2019

