WATCH: Trump complains federal judges have given him ‘many, many bad nights’
Published 2 hours ago
By Bob Brigham
President Donald Trump complained on Wednesday that decisions by federal judges have been keeping him up at night.
Repeatedly, judges have blocked Trump’s policies for violating the U.S. constitution.
Trump argued in a Wednesday speech that “highly political rulings inflict painful damage on our security, society, and economy and impose unworkable edicts on businesses, workers, families, and law enforcement alike.”
“They give many bad nights to many people, including presidents. Including presidents,” Trump acknowledged.
Watch:
