WATCH: Trump looks on as Turkey’s Erdoğan denies the Armenian Genocide ever occurred

President Donald Trump looked on as Turkish President Recep Erdoğan denied the Armenian Genocide during a joint press conference at the White House.

Trump allowed Erdoğan’s visit despite Turkey’s ethnic cleansing of America’s Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Onlookers were shocked that Erdoğan did this in front of the president and multiple Republican senators.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the White House, Erdogan is ranting about the Armenian Genocide, saying it didn’t happen and that he wants to set up a “history commission.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2019

President Erdogan is berating American lawmakers and engaging in denial of the Armenian genocide while standing next to the American President on the taxpayer dime. pic.twitter.com/u2lchU6tf7 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 13, 2019

Watch: