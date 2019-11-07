Quantcast
WATCH: Trump Tower hit with ‘noise protest’ as Senate Republicans meet to discuss impeachment

1 min ago

Senate Republicans reportedly meeting in Trump Tower DC to discuss impeachment were met with a “noise protest” going on outside the building.

The protests were organized by the group Remove 45.

The protesters had whistles and other noisemakers, along with a large “Remove Trump” banner.

Here are some videos of the protest:

‘Why would I?’ Pence vehemently denies claims he would support removing Trump by the 25th Amendment

22 mins ago

November 7, 2019

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence emphatically denied allegations that he would be supportive of removing President Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment in conversation with Fox News reporter Paul Steinhauser.

The claim is made in the upcoming book by the anonymous author of an infamous New York Times op-ed, who claimed to be "part of the resistance inside the Trump administration," according to Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, who previewed the book in advance.

Trump argues his ‘incredibly effective philanthropy’ resulted in $2 million penalty from New York AG

30 mins ago

November 7, 2019

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James after his receiving a $2 million penalty in a settlement with the state of New York over his charity.

Trump brazenly denied the self-dealing that resulted in the state of New York permanently shutting down his family foundation.

The president claimed the settlement was the result of "4 years of politically motivated harassment."

Convicted murderer claims his life sentence was served — because he died and was resuscitated

1 hour ago

November 7, 2019

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the Iowa State Penitentiary tried a novel argument to get out of prison: His sentence was served, because he had already died four years ago.

Specifically, according to the Des Moines Register, Benjamin Schreiber's heart stopped in 2015 after being rushed to the hospital for sepsis brought on by severe kidney stones. Doctors had to resuscitate him five times, put him on an IV, and performed surgery to repair his kidneys.

