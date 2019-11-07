WATCH: Trump Tower hit with ‘noise protest’ as Senate Republicans meet to discuss impeachment

Senate Republicans reportedly meeting in Trump Tower DC to discuss impeachment were met with a “noise protest” going on outside the building.

The protests were organized by the group Remove 45.

The protesters had whistles and other noisemakers, along with a large “Remove Trump” banner.

Here are some videos of the protest:

Happening now: Trump's motorcade arrives at the Trump Hotel during our noise protest. They had to sneak him in the back door. The Senate GOP is in there plotting impeachment strategy. #RemoveTrump #RemoveThemAll #MoscowMitch #LeningradLindsey https://t.co/j7fJIfRQRO pic.twitter.com/5bkFKoHVeb — Remove Trump (@Remove_TrumpNow) November 8, 2019

Our noise protest arrives at the Trump Hotel, where Senate Republicans are holding an impeachment strategy meeting #RemoveTrump #RemoveThemAll #AngryMob https://t.co/j7fJIfRQRO pic.twitter.com/QjxivdAHhb — Remove Trump (@Remove_TrumpNow) November 8, 2019

Walking towards the Trump hotel at the @Remove_TrumpNow noise protest in Washington DC. The people are ready for Trump to be impeached and removed. pic.twitter.com/lbrrIzwXDJ — By the People 🍑 Impeach and Remove (@by_the_ppl) November 7, 2019

We're at the Trump Hotel! You can hear the noise from down the street so you know the Senators at the GOP strategy retreat can hear. All 100 Senators need to be ready to vote to convict and remove from for all of his high crimes. @Remove_TrumpNow pic.twitter.com/hrtOTCVjCF — By the People 🍑 Impeach and Remove (@by_the_ppl) November 7, 2019

