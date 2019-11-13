WATCH: Trump whines to Turkish president he only takes questions from ‘friendly reporters’
In a press conference Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Donald Trump openly reminded that he only takes questions from people on his side.
“Would you like to pick somebody?” Trump asked Erdoğan after taking a question from the far-right OANN. “A friendly person from Turkey, please. Friendly. Only friendly reporters. There aren’t too many of them around.”
Trump has increasingly refused to take questions from reporters who ask him actual questions that he both knows the answer to and will make him look good.
The White House hasn’t hosted a “daily press briefing” for 247 days and not at all under the new press secretary, Stephanie Grisham. She has, however, had time to appear on Fox News multiple times to speak for the White House.
Meanwhile, Turkey remains the world’s worst offender against press freedom.
Watch the moment with Trump and Erdoğan in the video below:
Breaking Banner
Billionaire spews expletive-laden attack on Elizabeth Warren for criticizing him in a political ad
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is continuing her feud against the wealthy and powerful with a new political ad hitting several billionaires who have criticized her.
The ad, which will run on CNBC on Thursday, targets hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, who she notes was charged with insider trading, former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Rickets, who she notes is a donor to GOP super PACs, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who she notes earned $70 million during the financial crisis, and tech investor Peter Thiel, who she notes is a key benefactor of President Donald Trump.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump looks on as Turkey’s Erdo?an denies the Armenian Genocide ever occurred
President Donald Trump looked on as Turkish President Recep Erdo?an denied the Armenian Genocide during a joint press conference at the White House.
Trump allowed Erdo?an's visit despite Turkey's ethnic cleansing of America's Kurdish allies in northern Syria.
Onlookers were shocked that Erdo?an did this in front of the president and multiple Republican senators.
From the White House, Erdogan is ranting about the Armenian Genocide, saying it didn’t happen and that he wants to set up a “history commission.”
Veteran ex-Trump supporter: ‘Real veterans who remember their oath will support impeachment’
In an op-ed published in The Times of Israel this Wednesday, an Army veteran who has since renounced his support of President Trump accused the President of being "unpatriotic."
According to David Weisman, "real veterans who remember their oath will support impeachment."
"When I first got into politics, as I have mentioned numerous times, I thought the Republican Party was the party of upholding the Constitution and ethical principles," Wesiman writes. "I took the word of pundits thinking Republicans stood for truth, justice, and the American way. I never questioned their integrity when they condemned President Obama. Why? Because they were religious and it didn’t occur to me they would lie. Years later, if you are aware of my story, I learned that most of the demonizing of President Obama was propaganda. I’ve also learned to read the fine print of the Constitution because there’s more involved than just the right of free speech and the right to bear arms. Lots of nuance to acknowledge."