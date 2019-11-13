WATCH: Trump whines to Turkish president he only takes questions from ‘friendly reporters’

In a press conference Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Donald Trump openly reminded that he only takes questions from people on his side.

“Would you like to pick somebody?” Trump asked Erdoğan after taking a question from the far-right OANN. “A friendly person from Turkey, please. Friendly. Only friendly reporters. There aren’t too many of them around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has increasingly refused to take questions from reporters who ask him actual questions that he both knows the answer to and will make him look good.

The White House hasn’t hosted a “daily press briefing” for 247 days and not at all under the new press secretary, Stephanie Grisham. She has, however, had time to appear on Fox News multiple times to speak for the White House.

Meanwhile, Turkey remains the world’s worst offender against press freedom.

Watch the moment with Trump and Erdoğan in the video below: