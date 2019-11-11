WATCH: Woman tells Dr. Phil she is Putin’s lover — and is helping Russia and Trump rule the world
Television psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw welcomed a woman and her family on his show Monday that believes that she’s in a relationship with Russia President Vladimir Putin and is helping him and President Donald Trump solve world issues.
A concerned family joined the show saying that their mother, Jennifer, doesn’t care about them because she believes she’s doing the work of “the Lord” to save the world with Putin and Trump.
While Trump has denied that he and Putin work together on running the United States and other global concerns, but many of Trump’s supporters believe otherwise. MSNBC ran a special on the Q-Anon conspiracy theorists Monday, many of whom believe their site is the only factual news site and reports from any other outlet are lies.
Jennifer also believes that world leaders are following her on social media because they’re aware she is a kind of prophet who can deliver information. She said that she and Putin communicate through the color of his ties.
According to her family, Jennifer believes she will soon be Putin’s wife and “Mother of Russia.” She’s had visions that she’s going to give birth to a little girl that would be his child and she’s already started buying clothes for the child.
She explained that she frequently has prophecies and visions, one of which showed her being picked up by the presidential plane and arriving back in Moscow with her. She said that when she saw Putin wearing his cross necklace, she knew she had to stop everything she was doing to help him.
She said that she worked on the Trump campaign, though that has not been corroborated by the campaign. On at least two occasions she has contacted the government saying she feared Trump would be assassinated and was concerned for his well-being.
She has yet to be diagnosed with a personality disorder, but will likely be given professional help long-term.
Her family is determined to get her back and help her to stop the visions. Jennifer said that she loves her dogs more than her children.
You can see clips from the episode below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
DOJ seeks to throw out indicted congressman’s law firm for allegedly representing both sides
On Monday, the Justice Department filed a motion to disqualify the law firm Fletcher & Mack from representing Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-CA) in his upcoming federal trial for misuse of campaign funds.
The law firm, contended DOJ prosecutors, is also representing witnesses who are set to testify against Hunter, and thus has a serious conflict of interest.
Hunter was charged last year, along with his wife Margaret, with spending over $250,000 in campaign funds on personal trips, dental work, and to settle bar tabs, among other things — and falsifying FEC spending reports to make their theft look legitimate. Damning transcripts revealed Hunter's wife told him to charge a purchase of clothes as "[golf] balls for the wounded warriors, and that he demanded the Navy "go f**k themselves" after personnel refused to allow him to tour a base to make it look as though there was a campaign purpose to his trip to Europe.
CNN
Trump’s decision to cut off Ukraine aid is something ‘you would expect to read about in a dictatorship’: Ex-Obama official
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Obama administration official and national security analyst Samantha Vinograd excoriated President Donald Trump for his decision — further laid out in newly released House transcripts — to suspend military aid to Ukraine.
"This process that is described and echoed in other depositions is a process that you would expect to read about in a dictatorship, where a leader rules by fiat and his national security team scrambles to find a legal justification and to sell a bill of goods to legislators and the American people about why the president has made a certain decision," said Vinograd.
Breaking Banner
Trump claims Adam Schiff is faking the transcripts he’s putting out from Intelligence Committee depositions
President Donald Trump tweeted out another conspiracy theory about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Monday as two more transcripts were released from those testifying in the House Intelligence Committee as it prepares for impeachment.
"Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!" Trump tweeted.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1194033162936102912
Trump also claimed that Shiff will not allow Trump any witnesses. The president's lawyers haven't explained to him that the House does not hold the trial for impeachment, it's the Senate that holds the trial. That's where witnesses will be presented and the White House can refute the claims. Schiff is having a hearing around the impeachment inquiry and investigation.