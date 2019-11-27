Watergate shows unwavering devotion to Trump will not end well for ‘all the president’s men’
President Donald Trump will go down in history for, among many other things, being the U.S. president with the greatest number of associates who have faced criminal charges since President Richard Nixon: Michael Cohen (Trump’s former personal attorney) and Paul Manafort (his 2016 campaign manager) are both serving time in federal prison, while GOP activist Roger Stone was recently convicted of seven criminal counts and Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI. All of those Trump associates ran into legal problems before the Ukraine scandal, which is only adding to Trump’s reputation for corruption — and Vanity Fair journalist Kevin M. Kruse, making a Watergate/Trump comparison, asserts that Watergate offers some history lessons for Trump loyalists.
Kruse, in a Vanity Fair article published on November 27, writes that during the impeachment inquiry presently taking place in the U.S. House of Representatives, “Trump loyalists” have “lashed themselves to the presidential mast” — and Kruse stresses that “if Watergate is an American parable, most of them will go down too.”
“All the President’s Men” is the title of a 1974 book that Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein wrote about Watergate. In 1976, a film adaptation of their book was released: Robert Redford played Woodward, while Dustin Hoffman played Bernstein. And in 2018 and 2019, Woodward and Bernstein have had a lot to say about Trump’s many scandals during their cable news appearances.
In August 1974, Nixon resigned — and Vice President Gerald R. Ford was sworn in as president of the United States. The 1974 midterms, thanks to Watergate, were terrible for Republicans — some of whom prematurely wrote the GOP’s obituary. Kruse notes that the National Review’s William Rusher, for example, “wanted to scrap it all and start fresh with a Conservative Party, led by Ronald Reagan or George Wallace.” But Kruse also notes that Reagan’s landslide victory in 1980 showed that “reports of the Republicans’ demise were greatly exaggerated.”
Looking back on the events of 1974, Kruse recalls that Nixon had his share of loyalists who were with him until the bitter end — and they paid a price for it in the 1974 midterms. Trump loyalists, Kruse emphasizes, are foolish to overlook that history lesson.
“Republicans lost 48 seats in the House that fall, with many of the president’s most vocal defenders among them,” Kruse recalls. “Take Indiana Rep. Earl Landgrebe.”
Landgrebe, Kruse remembers, infamously declared his unwavering loyalty to Nixon in August 1974, asserting, “Don’t confuse me with the facts: I’ve got a closed mind. I’m going to stick with my president even if he and I have to be taken out of this building and shot.”
Kruse says of Landgrebe, “He wasn’t shot, but voters killed his political career with a humiliating loss that fall.”
Commentary
Trump exposes a damning truth about evangelicals — never believe they mean what they say
I’d rather not talk about Rick Perry, but, alas, he has forced me to. The US Energy Department secretary made headlines this week, saying God chose the president:
Commentary
Economic woes in the Rust Belt could doom Trump in 2020 — here’s how
If President Donald Trump doesn’t serve a second term, it probably won’t be because of impeachment — as the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate, under the direction of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is almost certain to acquit him on whatever articles of impeachment he ends up being indicted on. One thing that is very much up in the air, however, is the 2020 election: whether or not Trump is voted out of office remains to be seen. And Paul Brandus, founder of West Wing Reports, stresses in a November 26 op-ed for USA Today that one thing that could mean the difference between Trump getting reelected or not are the economic conditions in Rust Belt states.
Breaking Banner
Ukraine’s man in the middle: With Putin on one side and Trump on the other, Zelenskyy learned quickly to keep talking but say nothing
The closest President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came to complaining about Ukraine being dragged into a scandal and impeachment hearings in the U.S., was when he said his people were “tired” of Burisma, the energy holding where Joe Biden's son held a board post for about 5 years, starting in 2014.
President Donald Trump in a July 25 phone call asked Zelenskyy to investigate the Bidens for the role they played in Ukraine, but since that ill-fated phone call, Zelenskyy repeated hundreds of times that there was “no pressure” to do it.
“Nobody can pressure me because I am the president of an independent country. The only person who can pressure me is my son, who is six years old,” Zelenskyy once said in a fleeting comment to a Russian TV station.